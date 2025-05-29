Thursday, May 29, 2025
HOSORORO SECONDARY SCHOOL INCOMPLETE, MINISTER ADMITS CONTRACTOR HAS BEEN TERMINATED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Construction Halted on $2.6B Hosororo Secondary School; Minister Confirms Contractor Termination Over Poor Performance.

By Dacia Richards | HGP Nightly News

Mabaruma, Region One – Education Minister Priya Manickchand has confirmed that the contractor responsible for the multi-billion-dollar Hosororo Secondary School project in Region One has been terminated due to poor performance, effectively halting construction after just 30% of the work was completed.

The $2.6 billion school was intended to expand educational infrastructure in the hinterland region, but progress has been stagnant. The issue gained national attention following a site visit by Opposition Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan, who raised concerns about the abandoned state of the construction site.

“You’ve got some walls, you’ve got a roof — that’s it. No construction equipment, no personnel in sight. This site has not been in use for a while,” Duncan said, slamming the government for wasting taxpayers’ money.

Duncan further accused the administration of failing to complete a single major project in Region One in the past five years, saying,

“There is no project in all of Region One the government can point to and say, ‘look, we started and completed this.’”

Minister Manickchand Responds

In a prompt rebuttal on her Facebook page, Minister Manickchand defended the government’s record in Region One and disputed Duncan’s claims:

“Sherod Duncan is wrong when he says not a single project is finished in Mabaruma,” she wrote.
“Northwest Secondary was rebuilt after an arson attack — it’s now complete and in use. Baramita Secondary is nearing completion, Kwebanna Secondary will be ready for September, and Matthews Ridge is progressing well.”

The minister confirmed that the Hosororo Secondary School project, awarded on July 8, 2023, was expected to be completed within eight months. However, contract termination became necessary due to the contractor’s failure to meet delivery standards.

The work consultancy was awarded to GR Engineering Company, while the main $2.6B construction contract was awarded jointly to:

  • International Imports and Supplies
  • Supreme Contracting and Supplies
  • VG Group Guyana

No clear timeline has been issued for when or if the project will be re-tendered or reassigned to a new contractor.

As of now, the Hosororo Secondary School — touted as a cornerstone of hinterland education development — remains unfinished.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
