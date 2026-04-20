DUNCAN SAYS MISSING POLICE FIREARMS POINT TO DEEPER SECURITY FAILURES

HGP Nightly News – The disappearance of six firearms from the Cove and John Police Station has triggered fresh scrutiny of how weapons and exhibits are being secured within the Guyana Police Force, with APNU Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan now urging a sweeping review of police storage rooms across the country.

Duncan says the issue should not be treated as an isolated lapse at one station, but as a warning sign of deeper weaknesses in the Force’s internal systems. In a video statement, he argued that if guns can go missing from a locked police storage room, then there are serious questions to be answered about oversight, accountability and the protection of state-controlled weapons.

According to Duncan, the incident is particularly troubling because it comes at a time when the security sector has been receiving significant state investment. He said the loss of firearms under police watch undermines public trust and raises concern about whether the systems meant to safeguard exhibits and weapons are functioning as they should.

Against that backdrop, the opposition parliamentarian is calling for an independent audit of every police strong room nationwide. His position is that authorities now need to verify what is in storage, what may be missing, and whether proper procedures are being followed throughout the system. In his view, only a broad and credible review can restore confidence and ensure that similar breaches are not happening elsewhere unnoticed.

The matter remains under active investigation, with the Office of Professional Responsibility leading efforts to determine how the firearms disappeared and whether they can be recovered. But for Duncan, the larger issue is whether the breach at Cove and John has exposed a wider vulnerability in the management of police exhibits and weapons across the country.

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