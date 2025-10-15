DUNCAN DEMANDS END TO ‘BROKEN CULTURE’ AFTER POLICE SEX SCANDAL

GEORGETOWN – The integrity of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has been thrown into critical question, with APNU Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan calling for sweeping, structural reform after the recent sex scandal at the Police Academy. Duncan described the premier law enforcement institution as being crippled by “five years of scandal, misconduct, and corruption,” arguing that public faith in the Force is collapsing.

In a video statement posted on Facebook, the Opposition parliamentarian asserted that the GPF has “lurched from one scandal to another” since 2020. He cited a damning litany of high-profile controversies, including the fatal Quinton Bacchus killing, the Calvin Brutus fraud case, and now the 2025 Police Training Academy allegations (where officers were recently transferred after an OPR probe into “inappropriate conduct”).

Duncan labeled this pattern as undeniable evidence of “a broken culture.” Duncan did not spare the Force’s leadership, criticizing what he described as repeated “empty assurances” and warning of a system where “officers accused of abuse are quietly transferred or promoted.” He delivered a scathing verdict on the Force’s accountability mechanisms:

“Accountability dies in silence when police answer more to ministers than to the law.” He urged urgent, systemic change, demanding structural reform, including full independence for the Police Service Commission, stronger resources for the Police Complaints Authority, and protection for whistleblowers within the ranks.

Duncan stressed that rebuilding public confidence requires “real leadership standards, proper pay and training, and a culture that rewards integrity.” He concluded with a challenge to the government and the Force alike: Guyana can “rebuild faith in its police service through courage, transparency, and equal justice,” ensuring that true reform “must put the people back at the center of policing.”

