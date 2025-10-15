Wednesday, October 15, 2025
HomeArticlesWIN CITES 'DARKNESS,' LOCAL CHAIR ALLEGES 'DISTRACTION' FROM INDICTMENT
ArticlesInfrastructureNewsPolitics

WIN CITES ‘DARKNESS,’ LOCAL CHAIR ALLEGES ‘DISTRACTION’ FROM INDICTMENT

By HGPTV
0
451

GEORGETOWN – A political feud has erupted over the state of a crucial hinterland community, with the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party claiming that residents of Kuru Kururu North have been subjected to “twenty-four years without electricity” and neglect. This dramatic assertion was immediately met with a fierce counter-attack by the local NDC Chairperson, who branded the claims a “deliberate ploy” to distract from the criminal indictment facing WIN’s leadership.​

WIN incoming Parliamentary Representatives, including Dr. André Lewis, Nandranie Singh, and Janelle Sweatnam, visited Kuru Kururu North and claimed they were met by residents describing decades of exclusion, impassable roads, unsafe housing, and political discrimination in the distribution of essential services like solar panels and water tanks.

One resident was allegedly quoted as saying, “We only see government people when it’s election time. After that, they disappear and we remain in darkness.” WIN announced it would call for immediate action in Parliament for access to electricity, safe roads, clean water, and equal treatment for all.​

The Indicted Leader and the Land Dispute

However, Michelle Drepaul Harrinaraine, Chairperson of the Kuru Kururu Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), responded with a fiery statement on her personal Facebook page, condemning WIN’s efforts to “spread misinformation” and “mislead the public.” She insisted that the Opposition party is engaged in a “deliberate ploy to mislead and distract Guyanese from the major issues confronting their party”, namely, the U.S. indictment of WIN leader Azruddin Mohamed for gold smuggling and tax evasion.​

The NDC Chair took specific issue with WIN’s claims of underdevelopment, claiming the party had “callously” omitted the key fact that the area in question is partially occupied by squatters on both state and privately owned land.​

NDC’s Defense: Investment and Infrastructure​

Countering WIN’s narrative of neglect, Drepaul-Harrinaraine provided a different picture, claiming that the section of Kuru Kururu under state control has been regularized, with phased development of roads, utilities, and infrastructure currently in progress.

She asserted that all residents, including those occupying land irregularly, have full access to educational and healthcare services. ​Furthermore, she claimed the community has seen substantial government investment over the past three years, including GY$45 million through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), GY$6 million in Presidential Grants, and various home improvement initiatives.

She also stated that every household has received solar panels and black water tanks, significantly improving access to renewable energy and clean water. Drepaul-Harrinaraine urged the public to “let the truth prevail,” dismissing the Opposition’s claims as a “desperate distraction tactic.”

Previous article
DUNCAN DEMANDS END TO ‘BROKEN CULTURE’ AFTER POLICE SEX SCANDAL
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

“Acts of aggression” by Venezuela will not make Guyana cower in...

Four Guyanese men deported from Suriname after serving sentences for various...