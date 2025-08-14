DR. TODD HAMMERS GOV’T ON CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS AND POOR MANAGEMENT OF THE ECONOMY

Dr. Todd Touts APNU’s Governance Record Over PPP in Haslington Address

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

HASLINGTON, East Coast Demerara — Addressing residents on Tuesday evening, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) candidate Dr. Todd made a case for his party’s return to government, asserting that the coalition has a stronger track record in managing Guyana’s affairs compared to the incumbent People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

Dr. Todd argued that despite operating with far smaller budgets during its tenure, the previous APNU+AFC administration achieved far more for the country than the current government has, even with access to Guyana’s substantial oil revenues. He accused the PPP/C of corruption and underperformance, citing recent gold smuggling allegations as an issue that predated the current spotlight.

“Because they are so corrupt, you see it unravel right now. One set of stories of gold smuggling — you think gold smuggling is happening now? Gold smuggling has been happening for 20-something years under the PPP/C,” he told the gathering.

The APNU candidate criticized what he described as false promises and misleading narratives that have shaped public perception over the years. He rejected comparisons between the PPP/C and the APNU+AFC government under former President David Granger, calling it an attempt to equate “two non-equals.”

Dr. Todd presented a series of analyses to residents, outlining why he believes APNU is better suited to lead Guyana forward. “The other lie they have told us is that they are now doing better for us — but we cannot evaluate the PPP for just five years,” he stated, urging voters to assess the broader history of governance and delivery.

