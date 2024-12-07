DRAFT REPORT ON GDF HELICOPTER CRASH COMPLETE, DEFENCE BOARD TO DECIDE ON ITS RELEASE

A draft report on the recent Guyana Defence Force helicopter crash has been finalized. However, the Defence Board, and not the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, will determine if and when the report is released. More from Travis Chase
