DEFENCE QUESTIONS ABDUCTION CASE AS ‘DEMON’ BROTHER GETS $1M BAIL

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Attorneys representing Jimmol Murphy have challenged the foundation of the police’s abduction case involving two missing Surinamese men, arguing that investigators have not produced evidence showing the men were forcibly taken or that Murphy was even at the scene when they disappeared.

Murphy, the brother of Mark “Demon” Cromwell, appeared before Magistrate Shareefa Parks at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with abduction under the Kidnapping Act.

The charge stems from the disappearance of two Surinamese nationals who were allegedly abducted at Rosignol, West Bank Berbice, on August 29, 2026. Murphy is represented by attorneys-at-law Siand Dhurjon, Mark Waldron and Meshon Persaud.

The prosecution strongly objected to bail, but Dhurjon argued that the evidence presented so far does not disclose that an offence under the legislation occurred.

Central to the defence’s argument is Murphy’s claim that he was in Georgetown and Houston at the material time. Dhurjon told the court that police have produced no evidence to rebut that alibi.

The defence also challenged the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the two men, maintaining that the information presently available indicates that they voluntarily and peacefully entered a vehicle.

Dhurjon further argued that there is no evidence at this stage establishing that anything untoward subsequently happened to them. He suggested that the men could have travelled onwards to Brazil or Venezuela, arguing that persons passing through Guyana sometimes leave the country using unofficial routes.

The claims were advanced by Murphy’s attorneys as part of their case for bail and have not been determined as facts by the court. After hearing submissions from both sides, Magistrate Parks granted Murphy bail in the sum of $1 million.

Murphy was ordered to surrender his passport and must report to the Police Major Crimes Unit every Friday as part of his bail conditions. The whereabouts of the two Surinamese men remain the subject of the police investigation.