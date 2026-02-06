WIN PARTY ALLEGES SEXUALLY INAPPROPRIATE, THREATENING CONDUCT BY KWAME MCCOY

HGP Nightly News – A formal complaint alleging serious misconduct by a government minister has been submitted to the Speaker of the National Assembly, accusing the parliamentarian of making a sexually inappropriate comment towards one opposition MP and issuing a direct threat against another.

The complaint, dated February 6, 2026, and seen by this publication, details two alleged incidents involving Minister Kwame McCoy that occurred within the parliamentary precincts on Tuesday, February 3rd.

According to the letter submitted to Speaker Manzoor Nadir, Minister McCoy directed a statement at WIN Member of Parliament Toshana Famey-Corlette, saying words to the effect that he would “do to her what he does to little boys.” The complainant describes this as “sexual harassment of an egregious nature” that is “wholly incompatible with the standards expected of a Member of this Honourable House.”

The letter further alleges that the same minister threatened WIN MP Deon LaCruz by pointing in his face and stating, “you don’t know me, I will deal with you.” This conduct is characterized as “intimidating, menacing, and unbecoming of a parliamentarian, particularly a member of the Executive.”

The complaint argues that the alleged actions undermine the dignity of members, the safety of the parliamentary environment, and the integrity of the National Assembly itself. It calls for the matter to be formally noted, investigated in accordance with Standing Orders, and addressed to reaffirm the Assembly’s commitment to respect and proper conduct.

“The National Assembly must remain a place where Members, especially women, can discharge their duties free from harassment, threats, or intimidation,” the letter concludes.

The complaint places the matter directly before the Speaker, whose office is responsible for maintaining order and decorum in the House. A response and any subsequent disciplinary action are now anticipated as the Assembly grapples with these serious allegations.

