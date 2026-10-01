SIX-YEAR-OLD REPORTEDLY HUGGED SUSPECT MOMENTS BEFORE PARIKA KILLING

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Six-year-old Zi Feng Cao reportedly hugged the 76-year-old man accused of killing him moments before the child collapsed at his family’s Parika restaurant on Wednesday, according to an account reportedly given to investigators by an employee who witnessed the incident.

The employee reportedly told police that Chinese national Quan Sheng Li was speaking with the child’s father at the family’s Johnson Street restaurant when Zi returned home from school.

According to the employee’s account, the child entered the yard, approached Quan and hugged him before falling to the ground moments later.

Investigators are reportedly examining a financial dispute as part of their probe into the killing. Quan reportedly told police that he had gone to the restaurant seeking the return of money he claimed to have invested in the family’s business.

He allegedly fled the scene carrying a chopper but was subsequently arrested. During questioning with the assistance of a translator, Quan reportedly claimed that an ongoing disagreement over the money had escalated and that he felt cornered.

The suspect later allegedly led investigators to the location where the weapon had been discarded.

Police reportedly recovered the weapon and obtained CCTV footage as the investigation continues.

Zi was a student of Hydronie Nursery School.

Following his death, the six-year-old was remembered in a social media tribute for his “kind heart and gentle spirit.”