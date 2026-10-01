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FIRST HEALTHY STREETS PROJECT TAKES SHAPE ALONG THOMAS STREET

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – The transformation of Thomas Street Avenue between Lamaha and Church streets is progressing, with works now underway to reshape the corridor as the first project being implemented under the government’s Healthy Streets Initiative.

Local Government and Regional Development Minister Priya Manickchand inspected the site on Wednesday alongside representatives of the King’s Foundation and government technical officials to assess the progress of the works.

The project is expected to introduce changes aimed at making the avenue greener, safer and more functional as part of a wider effort to improve public spaces across Georgetown.

The Thomas Street project was designed by the King’s Foundation in collaboration with the Government of Guyana and is the first development being undertaken under President Irfaan Ali’s Healthy Streets Initiative.

During the inspection, officials examined the work completed so far and discussed the next stages of implementation. Manickchand expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project, according to the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

She was joined by King’s Foundation representatives Leslie Ohomele and Samuel Delvin, Permanent Secretary Miguel Choo-Kang, Deputy Permanent Secretary Godfrey Munroe, Office of the President Project Coordinator Lucina Singh, Chief Engineer Raul Boyer and other engineers and project staff.

The government says the wider initiative is intended to improve the functionality and appearance of Georgetown’s public spaces while creating safer and more people-focused urban areas.

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