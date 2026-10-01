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SOPHIA FARMERS’ MARKET TO OPEN EVERY WEDNESDAY WITH CHEAPER PRODUCE

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Consumers will now be able to purchase produce directly from farmers at the Sophia Market every Wednesday, as the Ministry of Agriculture introduces a weekly farmers’ market aimed at lowering prices while allowing producers to earn more from their crops.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha announced the initiative on Wednesday during the launch of Agriculture Month 2026.

According to Mustapha, the weekly market is intended to provide consumers with more affordable food options while creating a direct outlet for farmers who have complained about receiving limited returns despite the time and resources invested in production.

“You are invited to go there, and you will have very cheap products,” Mustapha said. The minister said farmers often spend long hours in the fields but do not always receive what he described as a fair return for their work.

The Sophia initiative will operate alongside monthly farmers’ markets planned for other regions.

Mustapha said the programme follows instructions from President Irfaan Ali and forms part of commitments made by the PPP/C government.

The weekly market was announced as part of Agriculture Month 2026, which is being observed under the theme, “Innovate, Nourish, Grow. Building a Sustainable Guyana.”

Other activities planned for the month include the inaugural Farmers’ Conference, Honeyfest and World Food Day observances.

The government says the wider programme is intended to improve farmers’ livelihoods, strengthen food production and support Guyana’s contribution to regional food and nutrition security.

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