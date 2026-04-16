DPP ORDERS INQUEST INTO ADRIANA YOUNGE’S DEATH

Justice for Adriana: DPP Orders Inquest into Tragic Death at Double Day Hotel

By: Travis Chase |HGP Nightly News|

TUSCHEN, EAST BANK ESSEQUIBO — One year after the drowning of 11-year-old Adriana Younge ignited a firestorm of national unrest and accusations of a police cover-up, the case is finally heading to a courtroom. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has officially recommended a formal Coroner’s Inquest to determine the exact circumstances of the tragedy that occurred at the Double Day Hotel between April 23 and 24, 2025.

The move marks a critical turning point for a family that has spent the last 12 months claiming “foul play” and challenging the official narrative provided by investigators.

What is an Inquest?

Because the initial investigation left significant “lingering questions,” the state is utilizing a judicial inquiry to provide transparency.

The Role of the Coroner: A Magistrate, acting as a coroner, will preside over the proceedings alongside a jury.

A Magistrate, acting as a coroner, will preside over the proceedings alongside a jury. The Objective: The jury must determine five key facts: the identity of the deceased, and when, where, how, and under what circumstances the death occurred.

The jury must determine five key facts: the identity of the deceased, and the death occurred. Criminal Liability: Crucially, if the jury finds that the evidence points to a specific person or entity being responsible for the death, they can recommend criminal charges.

The Shadow of 2025: A Timeline of Unrest

The death of Adriana Younge was the catalyst for some of the most intense civil disturbances in Guyana’s recent history.

The Disappearance: On April 23, 2025, Adriana was at the Double Day Hotel poolside with her grandmother when she vanished. Her body was found the following day in the hotel’s swimming pool.

On April 23, 2025, Adriana was at the Double Day Hotel poolside with her grandmother when she vanished. Her body was found the following day in the hotel’s swimming pool. The “False Lead”: Public trust in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) plummeted after an initial police statement claimed the child was seen entering a vehicle outside the hotel. This claim was later retracted as “inaccurate,” leading to accusations that the police were attempting to protect the hotel’s interests.

Public trust in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) plummeted after an initial police statement claimed the child was seen entering a vehicle outside the hotel. This claim was later retracted as “inaccurate,” leading to accusations that the police were attempting to protect the hotel’s interests. National Outcry: The tragedy sparked weeks of protests. The Double Day Hotel was eventually set on fire by an angry mob, and demonstrations spread to Georgetown, where clashes with police led to multiple arrests and controversial “terrorism” charges against protesters.

The Family’s Stance: “Questions Remain”

While a post-mortem examination officially listed the cause of death as drowning, the Younge family has consistently pointed to inconsistencies in how a child could disappear from a crowded poolside and go unnoticed in a pool for nearly 24 hours.

Accountability: The GPF issued a brief statement this week, acknowledging the “intense public concern” and promising to handle the inquest with “professionalism and accountability.”

The GPF issued a brief statement this week, acknowledging the “intense public concern” and promising to handle the inquest with “professionalism and accountability.” Remembrance: As the first anniversary of her death approaches on April 24, 2026, the family is organizing a remembrance walk to ensure that Adriana’s name remains at the forefront of the national conversation on child safety and judicial transparency.

A Test of Public Trust

For many, the Adriana Younge case was a breaking point in the relationship between the citizenry and the police. The upcoming inquest is being viewed as more than just a legal proceeding; it is a test of whether the Guyanese judicial system can provide closure in cases where the initial investigation was marred by errors. As the Tuschen community prepares for the anniversary walk, all eyes will be on the Magistrate’s court to see if “justice for Adriana” will finally move from a protest slogan to a legal reality.

Like this: Like Loading...