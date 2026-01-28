Thursday, January 29, 2026
HomeDaughter of Late Actor Henry Rodney Walking in Father’s Footsteps of Greatness...

Daughter of Late Actor Henry Rodney Walking in Father’s Footsteps of Greatness : Tchaiko Rodney an Embodiment of Creativity

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
689

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

At just 28 years old, Tchaiko Rodney is steadily carving out her own space in Guyana’s creative industry, inspired by the enduring legacy of her late father, acclaimed actor and comedian Henry Rodney.

In an exclusive interview with Nightly News, the former St. Rose’s High School student reflected on a lifelong connection to the performing arts. “I started dancing when I was four years old, and that’s when I realised I loved the stage,” she said. As a child, she frequently accompanied her father to rehearsals, absorbing the discipline, creativity, and passion that defined his craft.

Although she initially pursued law during her secondary school years, Tchaiko soon recognised that her true calling lay elsewhere. “If I went into law, I would only be doing it for the money, and I didn’t want to live my life chasing that,” she explained. Choosing fulfilment over convention, she committed herself fully to the creative arts, guided by the belief that passion transforms work into purpose.

For Tchaiko, her artistic journey also serves as a deeply personal connection to her father. “Even though my performing career started after he passed, it feels like this is how I stay close to him,” she shared. Today, she collaborates with mentors and colleagues who once worked alongside Henry Rodney—an experience she describes as humbling and affirming rather than burdensome.

A Georgetown native with a warm and engaging demeanour, Tchaiko is fiercely proud of her Guyanese roots. Her creative range spans poetry, acting, dance, and singing, though poetry has emerged as her strongest medium of expression.

Her talent was recently recognised when she won the GT Gimmicks and Nightlife 592 Poetry Slam in November 2025. She is also set to appear in Musings of a Poet, an upcoming production by the National Drama Company.

Tchaiko’s poetry explores themes of love and heartbreak, grief, social realities, and self-acceptance. “My writing is a reflection of my life and the lives of others,” she said. “I want people to know they are not alone in their experiences.”

Offering advice to aspiring creatives, she urged them to remain confident and adaptable. “Don’t be stagnant. Use technology and the resources available to learn and grow,” she advised. “Stay true to yourself and your values, no matter what anyone else says.”

Now a student at the National School of Drama and Theatre Arts, Tchaiko Rodney says she remains committed to honouring her father’s legacy—while confidently forging her own path within Guyana’s vibrant and evolving arts scene.

Previous article
$700,000 BAIL FOR DRIVER CHARGED AFTER EBD CRASH KILLS DDL CHEMIST
Next article
GRA TERMINATES EMPLOYEES AFTER ALLEGED ILLEGAL TRANSFERS LINKED TO AZRUDDIN MOHAMED
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024