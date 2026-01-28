Daughter of Late Actor Henry Rodney Walking in Father’s Footsteps of Greatness : Tchaiko Rodney an Embodiment of Creativity

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

At just 28 years old, Tchaiko Rodney is steadily carving out her own space in Guyana’s creative industry, inspired by the enduring legacy of her late father, acclaimed actor and comedian Henry Rodney.

In an exclusive interview with Nightly News, the former St. Rose’s High School student reflected on a lifelong connection to the performing arts. “I started dancing when I was four years old, and that’s when I realised I loved the stage,” she said. As a child, she frequently accompanied her father to rehearsals, absorbing the discipline, creativity, and passion that defined his craft.

Although she initially pursued law during her secondary school years, Tchaiko soon recognised that her true calling lay elsewhere. “If I went into law, I would only be doing it for the money, and I didn’t want to live my life chasing that,” she explained. Choosing fulfilment over convention, she committed herself fully to the creative arts, guided by the belief that passion transforms work into purpose.

For Tchaiko, her artistic journey also serves as a deeply personal connection to her father. “Even though my performing career started after he passed, it feels like this is how I stay close to him,” she shared. Today, she collaborates with mentors and colleagues who once worked alongside Henry Rodney—an experience she describes as humbling and affirming rather than burdensome.

A Georgetown native with a warm and engaging demeanour, Tchaiko is fiercely proud of her Guyanese roots. Her creative range spans poetry, acting, dance, and singing, though poetry has emerged as her strongest medium of expression.

Her talent was recently recognised when she won the GT Gimmicks and Nightlife 592 Poetry Slam in November 2025. She is also set to appear in Musings of a Poet, an upcoming production by the National Drama Company.

Tchaiko’s poetry explores themes of love and heartbreak, grief, social realities, and self-acceptance. “My writing is a reflection of my life and the lives of others,” she said. “I want people to know they are not alone in their experiences.”

Offering advice to aspiring creatives, she urged them to remain confident and adaptable. “Don’t be stagnant. Use technology and the resources available to learn and grow,” she advised. “Stay true to yourself and your values, no matter what anyone else says.”

Now a student at the National School of Drama and Theatre Arts, Tchaiko Rodney says she remains committed to honouring her father’s legacy—while confidently forging her own path within Guyana’s vibrant and evolving arts scene.

