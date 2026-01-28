Thursday, January 29, 2026
$700,000 BAIL FOR DRIVER CHARGED AFTER EBD CRASH KILLS DDL CHEMIST

By HGPTV
HGP Nightly News – A fatal East Bank Demerara road collision has landed a 28-year-old Diamond Housing Scheme resident before the courts, with the accused now out on $700,000 bail as he faces a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

The accused, 28-year-old Shawn Sargeant, a labourer and construction worker, appeared on Wednesday at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court where he was charged with causing the death of 33-year-old Jason Bhojedat by dangerous driving.

Bhojedat, a distillery plant manager at DDL and a resident of Annandale, East Coast Demerara, was reportedly driving minibus BAK 8702 when it collided with motor car PKK 6633, allegedly driven by Sargeant. The crash occurred on Sunday at about 23:30 hrs.

Sargeant was later arrested and charged. He appeared in court without an attorney before Magistrate Delon Bess. The charge was read to him, and he was not required to plead at that stage.

Bail was set at $700,000, and the matter was adjourned to February 26, 2026.

