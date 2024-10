Crane Residents Fearful of Oily Substance Seeping Through Homes, Suspected to Be Sulfur Dioxide

Residents of Crane, on the West Bank of Demerara, are expressing concerns over an oily substance, suspected to be sulfur dioxide (SO2), seeping through the concrete tiles of their homes. The unusual occurrence has raised health and safety concerns in the community. Antonio Dey visited the area and has more on this developing story.

