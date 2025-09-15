CRABWOOD CREEK HORROR: HUSBAND CHOPS WIFE TO DEATH, TAKES HIS OWN LIFE

Corentyne, Berbice – September 15, 2025 – Police are investigating the death of 36-year-old Alisha Narine, also called “Tito”, who was allegedly chopped to death by her reputed husband, Ram Singh, at the Vishal Singh Sawmill Compound, Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.

The incident occurred between 9:30 and 10:00 hrs on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Narine, a domestic worker and vendor of Plot Z, Grant 1780, Crabwood Creek, had been in a common-law relationship with Singh for the past fifteen years. The couple had two children and were experiencing domestic problems that had already engaged the attention of the court.

Police said Narine’s cousin, Taramattie Joseph, a 34-year-old U.S.-based Guyanese, reported that Narine video-called her via WhatsApp around 9:30 hrs while sitting under a coconut tree in the sawmill compound. During the call, Singh approached from behind with a cutlass, took the phone, and told Joseph, “Today, today I will murder her,” before ending the call. Joseph immediately alerted her daughter.

Narine’s 18-year-old daughter, Felisha Narine, said she later received a call from a neighbour, informing her that Singh was assaulting her mother. When she arrived at the compound, she found her mother’s body lying motionless with chop wounds to the left foot and right hand. She then went to the Springlands Police Station and reported the matter.

When police arrived, they found Narine’s body lying behind a heap of stones in the compound. She was dressed in blue short pants, a red and white striped shirt, and a yellow T-shirt. The right foot, just below the knee, was almost severed, and additional injuries were seen on the right shoulder and left hand.

During a search of the area, Singh was found about 360 feet away in a sideline trench under a tree. He had reportedly ingested a poisonous substance. He was arrested, cautioned, and taken to the No. 75 Village Regional Hospital, where he admitted to consuming Gramoxone. Singh later succumbed while receiving treatment.

Both bodies are at the Skeldon Public Hospital Mortuary, awaiting separate post-mortem examinations.

