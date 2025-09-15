Monday, September 15, 2025
HomeArticlesCRABWOOD CREEK HORROR: HUSBAND CHOPS WIFE TO DEATH, TAKES HIS OWN LIFE
ArticlesCrimeNews

CRABWOOD CREEK HORROR: HUSBAND CHOPS WIFE TO DEATH, TAKES HIS OWN LIFE

By HGPTV
0
299

Corentyne, Berbice – September 15, 2025 – Police are investigating the death of 36-year-old Alisha Narine, also called “Tito”, who was allegedly chopped to death by her reputed husband, Ram Singh, at the Vishal Singh Sawmill Compound, Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.

The incident occurred between 9:30 and 10:00 hrs on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Narine, a domestic worker and vendor of Plot Z, Grant 1780, Crabwood Creek, had been in a common-law relationship with Singh for the past fifteen years. The couple had two children and were experiencing domestic problems that had already engaged the attention of the court.

Police said Narine’s cousin, Taramattie Joseph, a 34-year-old U.S.-based Guyanese, reported that Narine video-called her via WhatsApp around 9:30 hrs while sitting under a coconut tree in the sawmill compound. During the call, Singh approached from behind with a cutlass, took the phone, and told Joseph, “Today, today I will murder her,” before ending the call. Joseph immediately alerted her daughter.

Narine’s 18-year-old daughter, Felisha Narine, said she later received a call from a neighbour, informing her that Singh was assaulting her mother. When she arrived at the compound, she found her mother’s body lying motionless with chop wounds to the left foot and right hand. She then went to the Springlands Police Station and reported the matter.

When police arrived, they found Narine’s body lying behind a heap of stones in the compound. She was dressed in blue short pants, a red and white striped shirt, and a yellow T-shirt. The right foot, just below the knee, was almost severed, and additional injuries were seen on the right shoulder and left hand.

During a search of the area, Singh was found about 360 feet away in a sideline trench under a tree. He had reportedly ingested a poisonous substance. He was arrested, cautioned, and taken to the No. 75 Village Regional Hospital, where he admitted to consuming Gramoxone. Singh later succumbed while receiving treatment.

Both bodies are at the Skeldon Public Hospital Mortuary, awaiting separate post-mortem examinations.

Previous article
EDITORIAL: SHAKE-UP IN GUYANA’S 13TH PARLIAMENT: PROMISE OR POLITICAL CHAOS?
Next article
“NO IFS AND BUTS” – MANICKCHAND ORDERS BAMIA PRIMARY TO BE FINISHED
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GECOM CEO: ELECTION RESULTS LIKELY BY SEPTEMBER 3 NIGHT, DECLARATION ON...

GPHC LAUNCHES PROBE AFTER PATIENT VIDEO LEAK, HANDS CASE TO POLICE