Tuesday, March 17, 2026
HomeArticlesJUDGE WARNS MOHAMEDS AFTER PROSECUTOR CITES MULTIPLE BREACHES
ArticlesCourtCrimeNewsPolitics

JUDGE WARNS MOHAMEDS AFTER PROSECUTOR CITES MULTIPLE BREACHES

By HGPTV
0
311

HGP Nightly News – A tense hour-long courtroom debate over whether U.S.-indicted businessmen Nazar Mohamed and his son Azruddin complied with their bail conditions ended Monday with a warning from the magistrate, but no revocation of their liberty.

Magistrate Judy Latchman stopped short of canceling bail for the two men, who face extradition to the United States on fraud and money laundering charges. Instead, she modified the order governing their weekly police check-ins after reviewing station records that prosecutor Glen Hanoman argued showed “more breaches than compliance.”

The dispute centered on whether the father and son had been reporting to the Ruimveldt Police Station every Friday between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., as originally ordered.

Station Sergeant Tobin was called to testify. His answer when asked if the men had been reporting within that window: “On some occasions.”

Records spanning November 7 to February 20 revealed a mixed picture. Some weeks, the men reported early. Some weeks, late. On December 26, a public holiday, no entry appeared, though the magistrate noted the original order exempted holidays.

Hanoman pressed his case: Azruddin would have been absent on four occasions if December 26 was included, three if excluded. Nazar, he said, failed to report on February 13, reporting instead the following day.

“The liberty they enjoy is linked to strict reporting,” Hanoman argued. “I think it’s contempt for the court order.” He reminded the court that persons in extradition matters are not usually granted bail and that the accused were fortunate to have received it.

He laid out options: forfeiture of bail, notice to the bailor, revocation, or stricter conditions.

Defence attorney Siand Dhurjon was unequivocal in response, saying he was “appalled” by the submissions and accusing the prosecutor of personal interest in the matter. He explained that Nazar’s missed report was due to a medical condition, and that the station had been contacted and permission given to report later.

Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde backed him, urging the court to reject Hanoman’s request entirely. “There was substantial compliance and no flagrant or contemptuous disregard for the order,” Forde said.

When given the chance to speak, both men addressed the court directly.

Nazar Mohamed apologized for reporting outside the specified hours but said he had been told by police that arriving exactly on time was not necessary. “I made the effort regardless of how sick I am,” he said, adding he hadn’t understood the reporting window was so strictly enforced.

Azruddin explained that the only time he was late occurred when he had to attend proceedings at the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

In her ruling, Magistrate Latchman issued a clear warning: following court orders is “crucial and important.”

“That is accountability,” she said.

Previous article
COURT REJECTS DEFENSE REQUEST FOR NEW DISCLOSURES IN MOHAMED’S EXTRADITION CASE
Next article
PRESIDENT ALI WANTS TO PREVENT CRIME, TO KEEP YOUNG PEOPLE OUT OF PRISON
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Pensioner dies after “collapsing” while cleaning drain

COURT HEARS EVIDENCE IN U.S. EXTRADITION CASE AGAINST MOHAMEDS OVER $50M...