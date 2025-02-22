COURT BATTLE OVER COMPENSATION FOR MAHDIA FIRE…AG MOVES TO STRIKE LAWSUIT, ANDERSON SAYS JUSTICE MUST PREVAIL

Mahdia Dorm Fire Compensation Dispute:

A public spat has erupted between the Chamber of the Attorney General and prominent attorney-at-law Eusi Anderson over compensation for a grieving mother who lost her twin daughters in the tragic 2023 Mahdia Secondary School Dormitory fire.

Anderson, who represents the mother, has been pressing the Government for fair compensation, while the Attorney General’s office insists on a legal process to determine the claim.

The dispute has reignited national conversations on accountability, justice, and support for the families affected by the devastating fire that claimed the lives of 20 children.

Tiana Cole has more on this developing story.

