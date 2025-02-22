Saturday, February 22, 2025
HomeNewsCOURT BATTLE OVER COMPENSATION FOR MAHDIA FIRE…AG MOVES TO STRIKE LAWSUIT, ANDERSON...
NewsPolitics

COURT BATTLE OVER COMPENSATION FOR MAHDIA FIRE…AG MOVES TO STRIKE LAWSUIT, ANDERSON SAYS JUSTICE MUST PREVAIL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
609

Mahdia Dorm Fire Compensation Dispute:

A public spat has erupted between the Chamber of the Attorney General and prominent attorney-at-law Eusi Anderson over compensation for a grieving mother who lost her twin daughters in the tragic 2023 Mahdia Secondary School Dormitory fire.

Anderson, who represents the mother, has been pressing the Government for fair compensation, while the Attorney General’s office insists on a legal process to determine the claim.

The dispute has reignited national conversations on accountability, justice, and support for the families affected by the devastating fire that claimed the lives of 20 children.

Tiana Cole has more on this developing story.

Previous article
JAGDEO PUTS GPL, EDGHILL, INDAR ON BLAST FOR FALLEN UTILITY POLES AROUND CITY
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

2000 POLICE OFFICERS PARTICIPATING IN ROBUST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE TRAINING

Police find 164 grams of ganja at Mon Repos