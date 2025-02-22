JAGDEO PUTS GPL, EDGHILL, INDAR ON BLAST FOR FALLEN UTILITY POLES AROUND CITY

Bharrat Jagdeo Criticizes GPL & Utility Agencies:

Bharrat Jagdeo, the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), has called for full accountability from Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) and other responsible agencies over the recent collapse of utility poles across Georgetown.

Speaking on Thursday, Jagdeo did not hold back, insisting that those in charge must “face the heat” for what he described as poor infrastructure management.

The issue of falling poles and power disruptions has sparked public outcry, with concerns over safety, property damage, and reliability of electricity services.

The government now demands answers from GPL and other agencies as pressure mounts to take immediate corrective action.

Sherwin Belgrave has more on this developing story.

