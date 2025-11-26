Wednesday, November 26, 2025
HomeArticlesCITY SHUTS DOWN ILLEGAL CUBAN-RUN DAYCARE IN SHOCK SAFETY RAID
ArticlesCrimeHealthInfrastructureNews

CITY SHUTS DOWN ILLEGAL CUBAN-RUN DAYCARE IN SHOCK SAFETY RAID

By HGPTV
0
1

GEORGETOWN – Authorities at City Hall have intervened at an illegal daycare operating on Robb Street, where multiple safety breaches placed young children at risk. The operation formed part of a coordinated enforcement exercise led by the Mayor and City Council’s Public Health Department, under Medical Officer of Health Suzette Reynolds, alongside Chief Environmental Health Officer Abiola Baker.

Officers from the Childcare and Protection Agency (CC&PA) and Senior Registration and Licensing Officer Ms. Canterbury were also on-site.During the inspection, CC&PA officers removed all children and their caregiver, taking them to the agency’s Broad Street office to ensure they were properly safeguarded.

Parents were urgently called in, interviewed by officials, and then referred to registered daycare facilities located closer to their workplaces so proper care could continue.Several school-aged children were also found at the facility, and the matter has been handed over to the Ministry of Education for appropriate follow-up and placement.

Authorities documented a series of troubling health and safety violations inside the makeshift daycare. These included overcrowding, a lack of basic sanitary supplies such as potties, poor environmental hygiene, and other unsafe conditions. It was also confirmed that the caregiver was not certified or naturalized as a Guyanese resident.

City officials say the daycare had never been licensed or registered with local authorities, violating national childcare and public health regulations.The Mayor and City Council have issued a reminder that any facility offering childcare services must be properly certified and monitored to ensure children are protected.

Officials vowed continued enforcement to ensure that every daycare operating in Georgetown meets the standards required to keep the nation’s youngest citizens safe.

Previous article
VPAC WARNS: ‘UNQUALIFIED DRIVERS ARE LICENSED TO KILL’
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

BREAKING NEWS: TWO DEAD, CHILD WOUNDED IN HORRIFIC CHARLOTTE STREET SHOOTING

WIN PARTY DISTANCES ITSELF FROM ‘DOGGY’ AFTER PUBLIC ALTERCATION