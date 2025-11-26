CITY SHUTS DOWN ILLEGAL CUBAN-RUN DAYCARE IN SHOCK SAFETY RAID

GEORGETOWN – Authorities at City Hall have intervened at an illegal daycare operating on Robb Street, where multiple safety breaches placed young children at risk. The operation formed part of a coordinated enforcement exercise led by the Mayor and City Council’s Public Health Department, under Medical Officer of Health Suzette Reynolds, alongside Chief Environmental Health Officer Abiola Baker.

Officers from the Childcare and Protection Agency (CC&PA) and Senior Registration and Licensing Officer Ms. Canterbury were also on-site.During the inspection, CC&PA officers removed all children and their caregiver, taking them to the agency’s Broad Street office to ensure they were properly safeguarded.

Parents were urgently called in, interviewed by officials, and then referred to registered daycare facilities located closer to their workplaces so proper care could continue.Several school-aged children were also found at the facility, and the matter has been handed over to the Ministry of Education for appropriate follow-up and placement.

Authorities documented a series of troubling health and safety violations inside the makeshift daycare. These included overcrowding, a lack of basic sanitary supplies such as potties, poor environmental hygiene, and other unsafe conditions. It was also confirmed that the caregiver was not certified or naturalized as a Guyanese resident.

City officials say the daycare had never been licensed or registered with local authorities, violating national childcare and public health regulations.The Mayor and City Council have issued a reminder that any facility offering childcare services must be properly certified and monitored to ensure children are protected.

Officials vowed continued enforcement to ensure that every daycare operating in Georgetown meets the standards required to keep the nation’s youngest citizens safe.

