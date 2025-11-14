Saturday, November 15, 2025
CITY HALL CRACKS DOWN ON SECRET DAYCARE RUN BY SPANISH NATIONALS

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN – Georgetown’s public health officials swooped down on an illegal daycare operation on Friday, uncovering a series of troubling violations that triggered fresh warnings to unlicensed childcare providers across the city.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Suzette Reynolds-Marcus and Chief Environmental Health Officer Abiola Baker led the inspection, which targeted a daycare reportedly being run by Spanish-speaking individuals.

According to officials, the visit revealed multiple breaches of basic health, safety, and operational standards; requirements that every childcare facility must meet before opening its doors.

The findings prompted Dr. Reynolds-Marcus to issue a sharp reminder that no daycare is allowed to operate without following the proper legal steps, completing all public health checks, and securing the necessary approvals.

She stressed that the regulations are not optional and exist to safeguard children from unsafe environments, unsanitary conditions, and poorly managed facilities.

“These systems are in place to protect our children. Anyone running or planning to open a daycare must work with the authorities, get inspected, and meet the standards,” she said.

City officials say they will maintain close watch over daycare operations and will not hesitate to intervene when children’s safety is at risk.

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council has signaled that monitoring and enforcement will continue as part of its efforts to protect every child in the municipality.

