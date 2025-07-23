BETERVERWAGTING MAIN ACCESS ROAD TO BECOME FOUR-LANE HIGHWAY

Four-Lane Road Expansion Coming to Betterverwagting, East Coast Demerara

Tiana Cole | HGPTV Nightly News

BETTERVERWAGTING, GUYANA – Residents along the East Coast corridor will soon benefit from significantly improved travel as major roadworks commence in Betterverwagting (BV). The long-anticipated upgrade will transform the community’s main access road into a four-lane thoroughfare, greatly easing congestion and enhancing safety.

The 2.4-kilometre stretch, beginning at the BV Public Road, will be widened by 22 feet on both sides. In addition to the expanded carriageway, the project includes the installation of concrete drains and sidewalks to improve drainage and provide safer pedestrian access.

During a recent site visit, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill emphasized the ministry’s commitment to completing the works with minimal disruption to water, electricity, and daily life.

“We have to manage that to ensure we’re getting the work done and at the same time minimize interruptions to people’s lives and livelihood,” Minister Edghill stated.

Kester Yhonne, project engineer at the Ministry of Public Works, highlighted the design upgrades:

“We’re incorporating sidewalks and concrete drains that will efficiently discharge both stormwater and residential wastewater.”

Kila Young, the project’s design engineer, added that both the northern and southern halves of the railway embankment will be upgraded to two standard lanes each, with 2-meter-wide drains on either side to accommodate traffic flow and drainage.

A contract worth over $1 billion was signed last week between the Government of Guyana and International Imports. The project is expected to be completed within 10 months.

