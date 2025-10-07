Tuesday, October 7, 2025
CHILD PREDATOR WARNING: POLICE ALARMED BY SURGE IN RAPES AGAINST GIRLS IN REGION 10

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Communities across Upper Demerara–Region 10 are gripped by fear as reports of sexual offenses, particularly statutory rape, continue to rise. Law enforcement officials have described the trend as alarming and devastating, especially for the region’s young girls and children.

Speaking on the “Police and You” program, Assistant Commissioner Curley Simon, Regional Police Commander, delivered a grave warning about the growing crisis. He emphasized that sexual offenses are not mere statistics but a severe social and criminal threat impacting the region’s most vulnerable citizens.

“The Guyana Police Force views these offenses as serious crimes and is dedicating intense scrutiny to every reported case,” Commander Simon stated.

In response, the Regional Police Division has announced an emergency stakeholder forum this week aimed at breaking the cycle of abuse through education, awareness, and enhanced investigative collaboration. The initiative will bring together key partners including the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA) and Blossom Inc., a leading child advocacy organization.

Commander Simon explained that the forum’s goal is twofold — to improve the effectiveness of police investigations into sexual offenses, and to empower youth with critical knowledge to protect themselves.

“The primary focus is to educate young children on precautionary measures they can take to avoid becoming victims,” he said, stressing the urgency of community-wide awareness and early intervention.

The upcoming forum signals that police in Region 10 are moving beyond traditional law enforcement measures to adopt a proactive, multi-agency approach. Authorities hope that by combining education, advocacy, and enforcement, the region can begin reversing the disturbing surge in predatory crimes.

