Chief of Defense Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan Confirms Armed Attacks by Venezuelans Near Eteringbang

Georgetown, Guyana – Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, has confirmed that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has come under attack three times in the past 24 hours by armed men in civilian clothing along the Cuyuni River, between Eteringbang and Makapa — a volatile stretch near the Guyana-Venezuela border.

During a high-level media briefing on Thursday morning, Brigadier Khan described the events as “deliberate provocations” and reaffirmed that the GDF remains on high alert. He emphasized that Guyana’s territorial integrity is non-negotiable and that any acts of aggression will be documented and addressed through the appropriate diplomatic and security channels.

“Our troops acted with restraint and professionalism, even under threat,” Brigadier Khan stated. “We are maintaining a defensive posture while strengthening our surveillance and deterrence capabilities in the area.”

According to the GDF’s initial release, the three attacks occurred during routine patrols. Venezuelan gunmen reportedly opened fire from their shoreline positions, forcing GDF patrols to take defensive measures. Fortunately, no Guyanese soldiers were injured in the incidents.

The attacks come amid rising tensions between Caracas and Georgetown, particularly after Venezuela rejected a recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling barring it from holding regional elections in Guyana’s Essequibo region — a territory it claims but which has been long administered by Guyana.

President Irfaan Ali, in recent comments, assured citizens that Guyana’s sovereignty will be protected. Meanwhile, Guyana continues to coordinate with regional partners and international observers, including the United Nations and the Organization of American States, to ensure stability in the region.

Brigadier Khan concluded by appealing to all citizens to remain calm and to trust the GDF’s professionalism in safeguarding the nation’s borders.

