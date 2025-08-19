Wednesday, August 20, 2025
CARTER CENTER RAISES “RED FLAGS” OVER CAMPAIGN FINANCE AND USE OF STATE RESOURCES

Georgetown, Guyana — The Carter Center has warned that Guyana’s elections continue to be undermined by the absence of a credible campaign finance system and by troubling allegations of state resources being used to the advantage of the ruling party. In its latest assessment, the international observer mission said these issues risk creating an uneven playing field ahead of the 2025 general and regional polls.

Guyana’s electoral laws include limits on campaign spending and a requirement for political parties to file financial reports within 35 days after results are declared. These reports are supposed to be made public by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). But the Carter Center noted that there are no effective enforcement mechanisms, and the law does not address campaign donations, sources of funding, or real-time disclosures that would allow voters to know who is backing parties before election day.

The absence of such provisions, the mission said, not only widens the gap between wealthier campaigns and smaller competitors, but also undermines transparency at a time when public trust is fragile. Concerns about campaign finance in Guyana are not new. Civil society groups and past observer missions have repeatedly called for reforms, pointing to the 2020 elections as a vivid example of how weak financial oversight allowed mistrust to fester.

Yet, despite years of recommendations, the system remains unchanged, leaving voters in the dark about the flow of money in politics. Equally troubling are fresh allegations of the misuse of state resources. The Carter Center said it has received multiple reports from opposition parties and civil society, as well as evidence circulating on social media, that suggest state property and personnel have been used for political campaigning.

These include allegations that government vehicles have been deployed for ruling party activities, and that short-term “10-day workers” hired by the government have been mobilized for campaign purposes. Official government announcements about school openings and other public projects have also featured ruling party symbols and regalia, raising concerns about the blurring of lines between party and state.

Recent government initiatives have further intensified debate. Since July 30, President Irfaan Ali announced the promotion of more than 2,800 police officers, and just days later, the government declared that bridge crossings would be free. While Guyana’s laws do not bar new spending once elections are called, international best practices discourage such measures because of the unfair advantage they can provide to incumbents.

The Carter Center also drew attention to bias in the state media. Although the mission is not conducting systematic monitoring, it noted that opposition parties reported limited or no coverage of their activities, and one party claimed its advertisements were rejected outright.

Reports suggest that coverage of government events dominates state-run outlets, effectively sidelining competitors. The absence of legal provisions to guarantee balanced media coverage during elections leaves political parties at the mercy of editorial discretion, a situation the Carter Center said undermines the principle of equal access.

By highlighting these weaknesses, the Carter Center has once again underscored what many Guyanese already know: while the country has made strides in reforming election laws since the controversial 2020 vote, gaps in campaign finance, state media fairness, and the use of public resources remain unresolved.

Unless addressed, these issues could erode confidence in the 2025 elections and deepen political divisions in a nation still working to strengthen its democratic institutions.

