Friday, February 27, 2026
CARICOM LEADERS CLASH ON UNITY, SECURITY AT 50TH HEADS OF GOVERNMENT MEETING

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Divided We Fall? CARICOM Leaders Clash Over US Military Aid and Cuban Democracy at 50th Summit

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The landmark 50th Regular Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government opened with a startling departure from traditional regional diplomacy. While the summit was intended to be a celebration of 50 years of integration, the opening ceremony on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, was marked by sharp verbal clashes over national security, foreign intervention, and the definition of regional democracy.

As Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett pleaded for a transition from “dialogue to decisive action,” the room quickly became an arena for fundamentally different visions of the Caribbean’s future.

Trinidad’s “Fiery” Stance: US Military Help over CARICOM Silence

In her debut CARICOM summit, Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar delivered a blistering address that challenged the very core of regional consensus.

  • Defending US Intervention: Addressing criticism over recent US military operations in the Caribbean “Zone of Peace,” Persad-Bissessar was unapologetic. She credited US cooperation for a significant drop in violent crime in Trinidad. “Who vex loss,” she declared, using a colloquialism to dismiss regional dissent. “We gained from that military help, and I will welcome them again.”
  • The Brent Thomas Affair: The PM rebuked the CARICOM Secretariat for its silence during the 2022 abduction of Trinidadian businessman Brent Thomas, questioning if the regional body only serves “governing parties” rather than the citizens themselves.
  • The “Dictatorship” Critique: In a rare public break from CARICOM’s traditional stance on non-interference, she slammed fellow leaders for supporting a “dictatorship” in Cuba. She questioned how leaders elected through free and fair processes could deny the same right to Cuban citizens.

The Chairman’s Plea: “We Cannot Afford Division.”

In a stark contrast, CARICOM Chairman and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrence Drew, attempted to play the role of the bridge-builder.

  • Closing Ranks: Dr. Drew warned that the region is facing “unprecedented global uncertainty” and that fragmented national policies would only leave small island states vulnerable.
  • Resilient Sovereignty: He argued that CARICOM unity is not a “symbolic” gesture but a survival mechanism required to protect regional sovereignty against climate change and geopolitical shifts.

Geopolitical Tensions: The Venezuela Elephant

The shadow of Venezuela loomed large over the discussions. Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar criticized regional leaders for their “silence” on the threats posed by the Venezuelan administration, especially as Interim President Delcy Rodriguez continues to navigate a volatile transition in Caracas following the capture of Nicolas Maduro earlier this year.

Key Discussion Points at Day 1

TopicThe Conflict
Regional SecurityTrinidad favors US military boots on the ground; other states demand a “Zone of Peace.”
DemocracyControversy over whether CARICOM should condemn the lack of elections in Cuba.
AccountabilityAllegations of the CARICOM Secretariat being a “club for leaders” rather than a protector of citizens’ rights.
Climate ActionBroad agreement on the need for funding, but disagreement on who to partner with for security.

“Caricom should be the voice for all, not just for the governing parties. Our collective strength is what amplifies our voice, but only if we are truly united,” noted Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett.

‘HEADS’ CONFESS TO KILLING BERBICE COUPLE – TOLD POLICE VICTIMS’ RECOGNISED...

THE JENNIFER WESTFORD TRAIL