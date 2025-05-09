CANADIAN INVESTIGATOR TO PROBE ADRIANA’S YOUNGE’S DEATH,‘MORE THAN 40 PERSONS TO BE INTERVIEWED – SOURCE

Saturday, May 10, 2025
By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Canadian Homicide Expert Recruited to Assist in Adriana Younge Probe Following Calls for International Intervention

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News.

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In the wake of mounting public pressure and concerns about transparency, the Government of Guyana has announced the appointment of a retired Canadian homicide expert to assist in the ongoing investigation into the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge.

The move comes just hours after Dr. Dexter Todd, lead attorney for the Younge family, publicly called for international involvement in the case, citing the prolonged delays and lack of meaningful updates from the Guyana Police Force.

“Given the time that has passed and the seriousness of the matter, we must now look at international help from a higher policy level,” Dr. Todd stated.

Shortly after that statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that Mr. Leonard Koshen, a retired member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), has been hired to support the investigation.

According to the Ministry, Koshen is a trained and qualified homicide and suspicious death investigator with over 30 years of experience.

  • He spent 20 years attached to the RCMP’s Serious Crimes Branch,
  • Has successfully supervised or coordinated over 200 investigations, including homicides, kidnappings, and other complex cases.

“He brings extensive experience in investigating sensitive matters where foul play is suspected,” the Ministry’s statement read.

Despite this development, attorneys Dexter Todd and Jussie Anderson say the Guyana Police Force has yet to provide any substantial progress or clarification on the investigation.

“We are still without any answers about what is being investigated, what evidence exists, or how forensic tests are progressing,” the lawyers said following a meeting at Eve Leary.

Public skepticism has grown following President Irfaan Ali’s recent statement, which claimed that Adriana did not die from forceful drowning—a conclusion that many civil society groups and opposition figures have rejected outright, calling instead for a fully independent international probe.

Timeline of Events:

  • April 23, 2025: Adriana Younge is reported missing while at the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen with her grandmother and relatives.
  • Despite multiple searches of the hotel pool, her body is found floating in the same pool the following morning, raising serious questions about the thoroughness and accuracy of the initial investigation.

The government’s move to bring in an international investigator appears to be a direct response to eroding public confidence, widespread calls for accountability, and the emotional outcry for justice from Adriana’s family and the nation at large.

