CAMPBELL URGES GOV’T TO ACT ON HOMELESSNESS AND CHILDCARE IN 2026 BUDGET

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – APNU Member of Parliament Dr. Terrence Campbell has tabled a forceful motion that challenges the Government to redirect its 2026 National Budget toward the country’s most vulnerable citizens and long-neglected communities.

At the heart of the motion is a call for an aggressive expansion of social programmes, with Dr. Campbell warning that despite rising national revenues, too many Guyanese continue to live without basic housing security, childcare support, or safe community spaces.

He is urging the Government to urgently establish and properly fund shelters and supportive housing for homeless citizens, placing particular emphasis on the poor and those living with mental illness, whom he described as consistently overlooked in national planning.

The Opposition MP also took aim at what he sees as the limitations of land distribution policies, arguing that handing out land without the means to build has left many low-income families trapped in unsafe and unhealthy living conditions. His motion presses for a subsidised housing programme that would help citizens who own land but simply cannot afford to construct decent homes amid rising material and labour costs.

Childcare is another flashpoint in the proposal. Dr. Campbell is calling for the creation of professionally managed, free daycare centres across Guyana, warning that the absence of affordable childcare continues to lock many parents out of the workforce. He argues that without reliable childcare, families are unable to improve their economic circumstances, no matter how strong the broader economy appears on paper.

The motion further challenges the Government to confront what it describes as the erosion of community infrastructure. It notes that many communities lack playgrounds and community centres, and raises alarm that public lands once reserved for recreation have, in some cases, been quietly transferred into private hands. To reverse this trend, Dr. Campbell is proposing that at least one acre of land be set aside for a playground and community centre for every 1,000 residents, with legal protections to prevent those spaces from being sold or repurposed.

As part of the motion, the Opposition MP is demanding accountability at the highest level, calling on Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh to present clear budgetary allocations, implementation timelines, and the agencies responsible for delivering these programmes.

With Guyana’s revenues continuing to climb, Dr. Campbell’s motion places renewed political pressure on the Government to prove that national growth is translating into tangible improvements in daily life. The proposal sets the stage for a heated debate over whether the 2026 budget will prioritise concrete, steel and headlines, or shelter, care and dignity for ordinary Guyanese.

