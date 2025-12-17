Wednesday, December 17, 2025
News

VPAC SPARKS BRIDGE SAFETY DEBATE, GOVERNMENT INSISTS STRUCTURE IS SOUND

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

The Ministry of Public Works has firmly denied claims that the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge is experiencing structural defects, following public concern sparked by a video circulated by the Vigilant Political Action Committee (VPAC).

The debate emerged after VPAC Chairman Dorwain Bess released footage on social media showing what appeared to be undulations on the roadway while crossing from the East Bank to the West Bank of Demerara. In the video, Bess questioned the integrity of the newly commissioned bridge and called on the government to urgently investigate what he described as irregularities.

In response, the Ministry of Public Works moved swiftly to reassure the public, stating that the bridge’s foundations remain structurally sound and that there is no abnormal settlement affecting the bridge itself.

According to officials, the issue highlighted in the video relates not to the bridge structure, but to a defect in the approach roadway leading onto the bridge. The Ministry said this issue had already been identified and will be addressed through remedial works.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill personally visited the site and explained that visible cracks were found in the asphalt surface of the access road, not on the bridge deck. He emphasized that the affected section forms part of the roadway leading to the bridge and should not be confused with the bridge’s core structure.

Technical assessments conducted by engineers, the Minister said, confirmed that the surface irregularities were caused by movement within the asphalt layer following construction. These, he stressed, do not signal any structural failure of the bridge.

Edghill noted that such surface issues are common in large-scale infrastructure projects and reiterated that the bridge remains safe for public use. He added that corrective work will be undertaken to repair the roadway defect as soon as possible.

The Ministry has urged the public to rely on verified technical assessments and has assured citizens that the bridge’s integrity and safety continue to be closely monitored.

