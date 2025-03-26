CABINET DECISION SEES BUJU BANTON CONCERT COSTING TAXPAYERS $50M, PAC HEARS

By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Newsroom

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has raised serious concerns about a controversial $50 million expenditure dating back to 2019, reportedly used to host a concert featuring a popular Caribbean reggae and dancehall artist.

The committee, tasked with overseeing transparency and accountability in public spending, highlighted the expenditure during a recent review and questioned whether such a substantial sum was appropriately authorized, accounted for, and justified.

PAC members have called for a thorough investigation, indicating that taxpayer funds allocated for public benefit must meet stringent accountability requirements. They stressed the importance of ensuring that public money is not misused or diverted for purposes other than originally intended.

The revelation has sparked a debate on social media and among the public, with many demanding more apparent answers and calling for greater transparency in managing state resources.

