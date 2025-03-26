Thursday, March 27, 2025
SOLOMON DISAPPOINTED AT GOVERNMENT’S FAILURE TO CONSULT TOWN COUNCIL ON REMOVAL OF TOLL FROM WISMAR/MCKENZIE BRIDGE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Antonio Dey | HGPTV Newsroom

Sharma Solomon, the mayor of Linden, has expressed strong displeasure over the government’s recent decision to eliminate the toll on the Wismar/Mackenzie Bridge, citing a lack of prior consultation with the Linden Mayor and Town Council.

The move, which was announced as part of a broader initiative to ease transportation costs for commuters across Guyana, has sparked concern from Solomon, who believes the local government should have been engaged before such a significant decision was made.

“It is disrespectful to the people of Linden and to local governance structures,” the Mayor stated, emphasizing that Linden’s autonomy and financial planning may be impacted by the sudden removal of toll collection.

Solomon added that while easing the burden on citizens is welcomed, decisions affecting municipal revenue and infrastructure responsibilities must include meaningful dialogue with local leaders.

The removal of tolls also applies to the Demerara Harbour Bridge and the Berbice Bridge, as the government seeks to promote nationwide connectivity and economic relief.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
