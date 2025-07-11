CRIME CHIEF SILENT AS MYSTERY DEEPENS IN EZEKIEL SMITH MURDER

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – More than two weeks after 22-year-old Ezekiel Smith was found murdered and dumped on a Georgetown street, police remain silent on key details of the case, and the man leading the investigation isn’t saying much either.

Smith, an airport ramp attendant from Timehri, vanished after leaving work at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport. Days later, his family received a chilling phone call from an unidentified person demanding $9 million for his safe return. The money was never raised—and Smith never came home.

His body was later discovered on Princes Street with a gunshot wound to the head and signs of other physical abuse. But despite the disturbing circumstances and growing public interest, the Guyana Police Force has yet to release any official details on the case.

When questioned Thursday, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum offered little reassurance, saying only that the investigation is ongoing.

“At this time, I do not want to divulge certain information pertaining to the probe,” Blanhum said. “I do not wish to compromise the investigations. As the investigation progresses, we will provide further updates to the media.

”Even when asked about a possible drug trafficking angle—rumours suggest Smith may have been asked to help smuggle narcotics through the airport—Blanhum stuck to his script, repeating that the probe was active but offering no further comment.

Police sources say investigators are exploring reports that Smith failed to deliver a package and may have been killed as a result. However, without official confirmation or charges, the case remains wide open.

As the silence drags on, so does the pain and frustration. Smith’s family is left with no explanation, and the public is left wondering who killed the young airport worker—and why the people responsible are still free.

