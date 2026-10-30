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Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and Police Constable Ryan Greene Remanded to Prison Until November 24 Over Leaked CCTV Bribery Charges; Defense Moves to High Court for Bail

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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SPARENDAAM, EAST COAST DEMERARA — In a dramatic courtroom development on Friday, October 30, 2026, Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed and Guyana Police Force Constable Ryan Greene were both denied bail and remanded to prison following their formal arraignment at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court.

The duo appeared before the presiding magistrate to answer indictable charges stemming from the unauthorized extraction, corrupt transaction, and public dissemination of classified electronic surveillance files from the National Data Center / Police Command Center in connection with the October 13 Kitty armed confrontation.

Magistrates ordered both men remanded into the custody of the Guyana Prison Service until November 24, 2026, after the Police Special Prosecutions team successfully opposed pretrial release.

Lead defense attorneys Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde and Darren Wade announced immediately following the ruling that they will file an urgent bail application in the Demerara High Court to challenge the magistrates’ custodial orders.

Prosecution Opposes Bail: Witness Interference and Obstruction of Justice

Arguing against pretrial liberty, the Police Legal Advisor and state prosecutors contended that the gravity and nature of the offenses disentitle the defendants to bail:

  • Tampering and Obstruction: The prosecution submitted that the illegal removal, handling, and public screening of state security camera records directly compromises ongoing criminal investigations, describing the conduct as tantamount to witness interference, witness intimidation, and deliberate obstruction of justice.
  • Integrity of State Intelligence: Prosecutors stressed that releasing an active-duty rank who breached high-security electronic systems alongside a constitutional office holder poses a severe public-interest risk, potentially prejudicing critical evidence and state witnesses before trial.

The Bribery Allegations: $800,000 for Police Command Center Data

The formal charges solidify weeks of intense police investigations initiated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters:

  • The Transaction: Investigators allege that Constable Ryan Greene, an operator stationed at the National Data Management / Police Command Center, unlawfully accessed encrypted electronic surveillance systems without statutory clearance, copied the high-resolution footage onto external media, and delivered the records to Azruddin Mohamed.
  • Corrupt Consideration: It is alleged that the police constable received a $800,000 (GYD) financial inducement from the Opposition Leader for the classified files.
  • Evidentiary Traces: The remand follows Thursday’s High Court ruling, where Justice Christel Lambert upheld Constable Greene’s initial detention based on objective evidence of unauthorized electronic theft, while discharging his mother, Nikita Greene, from whom detectives retrieved $300,000 of the alleged bribe proceeds.

Defense Counsel Roysdale Forde, SC, and Darren Wade Move to High Court

Emerging from the Sparendaam court precinct, attorneys Roysdale Forde, SC, and Darren Wade condemned the decision to remand the constitutional Leader of the Opposition and the junior constable, arguing that the denial of bail is disproportionate and legally flawed:

  • Arbitrary Detention Arguments: Defense counsel maintained that the charges are bailable under common law and summary procedure codes, asserting that neither defendant poses a genuine flight risk nor possesses the capacity to interfere with archived state data.
  • Emergency High Court Action: Forde and Wade confirmed that they are drafting formal motion papers for urgent filing before the Bail Court of the Supreme Court of Judicature to secure their clients’ release on reasonable surety pending the November 24 hearing.

The remanding of the sitting Opposition Leader marks an unprecedented legal confrontation in Guyana’s contemporary political history, heightening tensions between the legislative opposition, law enforcement, and the judicial system.

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MAGISTRATE FEARS MOHAMED, GREENE COULD COMMIT ANOTHER OFFENCE; BAIL DENIED
Hgp Nightly News Staff
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