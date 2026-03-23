TWELVE-YEAR-OLD MARLON JUPITER LOSES BATTLE WITH BLOOD CANCER



HGP Nightly News – Twelve-year-old Marlon Jupiter’s fight against an aggressive blood cancer has come to a heartbreaking end. After more than a year of enduring painful treatments and clinging to hope, he passed away before his family could secure the millions needed for a life-saving bone marrow transplant overseas. His sister, Lashana, shared the devastating news in a simple but powerful message: “With a heavy heart I must say my brother passed away.”



Marlon’s journey began in 2023 when what seemed like a fever revealed something far more serious. Doctors diagnosed him with T-Lymphoblastic Lymphoma after tests confirmed the presence of cancerous lymph nodes. From that moment, his childhood was transformed into a cycle of hospital visits, medical procedures, and the constant search for a cure.



Doctors advised that his only chance of survival was a bone marrow transplant; a procedure unavailable in Guyana. His family pursued options abroad, and after being turned away by two countries, Brazil finally agreed to take his case. But the cost was staggering: US$35,000, or about $7.3 million Guyana dollars. Despite tireless fundraising efforts, including support from non-profit organisation SHEA, the full amount was never raised in time.



Marlon’s passing underscores the painful reality faced by many families in Guyana: when specialised medical procedures are unavailable locally, survival often depends on the ability to raise large sums of money to seek treatment abroad. For Marlon, time and resources ran out. His case highlights the urgent need for investment in advanced healthcare services to ensure that children like him are given a fighting chance at life.

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