FIGUEIRA’S DEPARTURE FROM APNU DRIVEN BY PERSONAL AMBITION RATHER THAN MORAL CONVICTION – ALEXANDER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
3

By HGP Nightly News

In a political bombshell just weeks before national elections, former Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira has resigned from the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), slamming the coalition as “toxic” and accusing its leadership of suffocating internal democracy.

Figueira, who represented Linden, announced during a recent interview, saying he could no longer support a political movement that “suppresses growth, silences new voices, and prioritizes power over purpose.

He singled out APNU’s presidential candidate, Aubrey Norton, claiming that the party had become disconnected from the people and lacked the vision and sincerity needed to address the country’s pressing issues.

“APNU has drifted from its mandate. It’s no longer a platform for progress or meaningful change,” Figueira said.

Is It Principle or Political Strategy?

Not everyone sees Figueira’s exit as a principled stand.

Vincent Alexander, a senior figure in the APNU and veteran political voice, questioned both the timing and motives behind Figueira’s defection, suggesting it may be rooted more in personal ambition than in ideological disagreement.

“Maybe he believes he can do more from the inside of another party,” Alexander said. “But if he failed to deliver for Linden, he must also take accountability.”

Alexander pointed out that Linden, a traditional APNU stronghold, remains underdeveloped, despite years of representation and promises. He accused Figueira of jumping ship just as the PPP/C government takes the lead on long-delayed projects, including a long-awaited track and field facility.

Backing Ali’s Re-Election

Following his resignation, Figueira stunned political observers by endorsing President Irfaan Ali of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), praising the administration’s development agenda and aligning himself with Ali’s bid for a second term.

“This is not about party loyalty. It’s about results and who is actually doing the work,” he said.

The Fallout for APNU

Figueira’s departure adds to mounting challenges within the APNU+AFC coalition, which has been grappling with internal dissent, stagnant momentum, and waning support, particularly in key regions like Region 10.

His defection also fuels concerns raised by political commentators and PPP/C officials alike — that APNU’s leadership has become insular, authoritarian, and unable to adapt to a changing political landscape.

With just over a month to go before the September 1 general and regional elections, Figueira’s exit may further fracture opposition unity at a time when both the APNU and newly rising political forces are attempting to challenge the PPP’s dominance.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
