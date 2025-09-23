BICYCLE RENTAL AND RIDING SCHOOL LAUNCHED TO PROMOTE ECO-TOURISM AND INCLUSIVITY

Bicycle Rental & Riding School Launched – Promoting Wellness, Inclusivity, and Tourism

By Jayda Jeune | HGP Nightly News.

The launch of the Bicycle Rental and Riding School was marked by strong endorsements from both local and international representatives, who praised the initiative for positioning cycling as more than just a recreational activity.

Serving as master of ceremonies, Mitra Ramkumar highlighted the wider value of cycling, while Cherry-Ann Greene, CEO of Ride Along Guyana, shared that the project was born out of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. She described the initiative as a “safe haven” and announced the introduction of a four-wheel bicycle to cater for persons with disabilities and those unable to ride—underscoring the project’s commitment to inclusivity.

European Union Ambassador Rene Van Nes expressed enthusiasm, calling bicycle riding “a fantastic way of moving” and part of cultural identity. Mitra Ramkumar, President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, praised the program for promoting wellness and active lifestyles, while Omadelle Dee George of the Protected Areas Commission stressed its role in enhancing family recreation.

Minister of Tourism Susan Rodrigues hailed the project as an innovative step for Ride Along Guyana, pledging the ministry’s support. She emphasized that building a sustainable tourism sector requires collaboration across government, private sector, and international partners.

The new initiative is expected to play a key role in eco-tourism, fostering inclusivity, boosting community recreation, and encouraging sustainable lifestyles. Minister Rodrigues also announced upcoming support for the Wairau Green Escapes project at Kamuni Creek, another tourism product showcasing Guyana’s vibrancy and creativity.

