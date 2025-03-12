Thursday, March 13, 2025
BHARRAT JAGDEO ACCUSED OF INTIMIDATION TACTICS AND THREATS UBRAJ NARINE URGES THE VP TO CONDUCT HIMSELF AS A STATESMAN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
A former Mayor of Georgetown is calling on Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo to uphold the decorum of leadership, urging him to abandon foul language, intimidation tactics, and threats in his public discourse.

The former mayor’s remarks come amid increasing political tensions. Critics claim that the Vice President’s heated rhetoric is contributing to division rather than unity. The call for more measured and statesmanlike conduct signals growing concerns over political dialogue and governance in Guyana.

