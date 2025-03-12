SEVERAL PRIMARY SCHOOL CHILDREN SENT HOME FROM EAST COAST SCHOOL WITH SYMPTOMS SIMILAR TO HFMD

Concerns are rising as several children at a primary school on the East Coast of Demerara have developed rash-like symptoms on their hands, feet, and mouths, commonly associated with Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD).

Health officials have been alerted to the situation, and investigations are underway to confirm the cause of the outbreak and implement preventive measures to contain its spread. Parents and teachers are urged to monitor children for symptoms and practice good hygiene to reduce transmission risks.

