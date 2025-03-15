‘BE MINDFUL OF ELECTIONS HANDOUTS’ UBRAJ NARINE WARNS THE GUYANESE ELECTORATE

A seasoned politician is urging Guyanese voters to remain vigilant and wary of election handouts, warning that vote buying undermines democracy and compromises the integrity of the electoral process.

The warning comes as political parties ramp up campaign efforts ahead of the next elections. There are concerns that financial incentives and giveaways may be used to influence voters’ decisions. Citizens are being encouraged to vote based on policies and leadership accountability rather than short-term benefits.

Get the full details in Travis Chase’s report.

