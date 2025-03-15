Saturday, March 15, 2025
HomeNews‘BE MINDFUL OF ELECTIONS HANDOUTS’ UBRAJ NARINE WARNS THE GUYANESE ELECTORATE
NewsPolitics

‘BE MINDFUL OF ELECTIONS HANDOUTS’ UBRAJ NARINE WARNS THE GUYANESE ELECTORATE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
238

A seasoned politician is urging Guyanese voters to remain vigilant and wary of election handouts, warning that vote buying undermines democracy and compromises the integrity of the electoral process.

The warning comes as political parties ramp up campaign efforts ahead of the next elections. There are concerns that financial incentives and giveaways may be used to influence voters’ decisions. Citizens are being encouraged to vote based on policies and leadership accountability rather than short-term benefits.

Get the full details in Travis Chase’s report.

Previous article
HAPPINESS, KINDNESS, COMPASSION & GENEROSITY MUST ALWAYS SHINE THROUGH AS THE NATION CELEBRATES PHAGWAH – PRESIDENT ALI
Next article
AFC PAYING KEEN ATTENTION TO ARREST OF MELISSA ATWELL, PARTY SAYS IT IS CONCERNED HER ARREST WILL HAVE SERIOUS IMPLICATIONS ON NATIONAL EFFORTS TO EXPOSE CORRUPTION
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

NIGHTLY NEWS SPORTS MARCH 8 2016

FAKE DOCTOR CHARGED WITH IMPERSONATION GETS 80K BAIL