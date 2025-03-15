Saturday, March 15, 2025
AFC PAYING KEEN ATTENTION TO ARREST OF MELISSA ATWELL, PARTY SAYS IT IS CONCERNED HER ARREST WILL HAVE SERIOUS IMPLICATIONS ON NATIONAL EFFORTS TO EXPOSE CORRUPTION

The Alliance For Change (AFC) has expressed serious concerns over the recent arrest of social media activist Melissa Atwell in the United States, warning that the move could have significant implications for national efforts to expose corruption and unlawful conduct in Guyana.

The AFC believes Atwell’s detention could discourage whistleblowers and activists from speaking out on government accountability and transparency. The party is calling for greater free speech protection and closely monitoring how the situation unfolds.

More details in this Dacia Richards report.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
