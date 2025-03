As the Nation prepares to celebrate Phagwah, the Festival of Colours, citizens are reminded that happiness, kindness, compassion, and generosity must remain at the heart of the celebrations.

The festival, which symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, is a time for unity, joy, and cultural togetherness. Communities across Guyana are set to embrace the vibrant traditions of Holi as people come together to spread love and positive energy.

Get the full details in Dacia Richards’ report

