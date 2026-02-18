‘BATMAN’ BEHIND BARS: TRINIDAD SOCIAL MEDIA FIGURE REMANDED ON RAPE, KIDNAPPING CHARGES

Wednesday, February 18, 2026
HGP Nightly News – Gabriel Harrigin, the 32-year-old Trinidadian social media personality known as “Batman,” has been remanded into prison custody after a High Court Master denied him bail on Wednesday on charges including kidnapping and two counts of rape.

Harrigin, of Bombay Street, St James, appeared before Master Indira Chinebas facing a total of six charges: kidnapping, false imprisonment, two counts of rape, grievous sexual assault, and assault by beating.

He was represented by attorney Larry Williams. The allegations stem from an incident reported to police on January 19.According to court documents, the complainant told officers she went out with Harrigin to the Ibiza Bar on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, on January 18. When she later attempted to leave, she was allegedly forced into his vehicle and taken to his St James residence.

Once there, police allege Harrigin prevented the woman from leaving, assaulted her, and forced her into a bedroom where she was sexually assaulted on two separate occasions without her consent.

The woman subsequently made a report to police and underwent a medical examination. Investigators executed a search warrant at Harrigin’s home on February 10, seizing electronic devices that have been sent to the Cyber Crime Unit for forensic analysis.

An identification parade was later conducted, during which the accused was positively identified, according to police statements. Harrigin is expected to reappear in court on March 20 for a further bail hearing.

