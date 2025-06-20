Thursday, June 19, 2025
AZRUDDIN MOHAMED LAUNCHES POLITICAL PARTY “WIN,” PROMISES CHANGE AHEAD OF SEPTEMBER ELECTIONS

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Guyanese billionaire and businessman Azruddin Mohamed has formally unveiled the name and symbol of his newly launched political party as he presses forward with his campaign for the upcoming September 1 general elections.

The party, called We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), will contest the elections using the jaguar—Guyana’s national animal—as its symbol. Mohamed, whose business empire spans multiple sectors, has framed his campaign around national development and a message of unity.

Despite facing sanctions from the United States government, along with his father and affiliated companies, and being recently charged locally with tax evasion—allegations he firmly denies—Mohamed remains undeterred. He continues to tour the country, meeting with potential voters and building support.

At a meeting on Thursday between the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and representatives from political parties, WIN was represented by party adviser Charles Sugrim. Speaking with reporters after the session, Sugrim said the interaction with GECOM’s Deputy Chief Elections Officer, Aneal Giddings, was productive.

“We will win. There will be a new government on September 2nd,” Sugrim said, expressing optimism about WIN’s chances. “This is Team Mohamed’s party, and Mr. Mohamed will be the next president of our country.”

Since declaring his intention to run for office last month, Mohamed has been active on the ground, visiting communities and working to finalize his List of Candidates. So far, the party has kept its candidate list private, but sources close to WIN confirmed that the party’s name and symbol were submitted to GECOM ahead of the June 22 deadline.

In his original announcement, Mohamed said he was prepared to fully commit himself to national service, promising to work toward building what he described as a “world-class Guyana” where citizens are treated equally, regardless of background.

Mohamed’s entry into the political arena has stirred both interest and controversy. With less than three months to the election, his campaign has become one to watch.

PPP NOT AFRAID OF EMERGING POLITICAL PARTIES
PEACE IS THE FOUNDATION FOR PROGRESS, GUYANA TELLS SECURITY COUNCIL
HGPTV
