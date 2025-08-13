AZRUDDIN MOHAMED DENIES VISIT TO VENEZUELAN EMBASSY, CALLS FOR EVIDENCE

GEORGETOWN,GUYANA – Presidential Candidate Azruddin Mohamed has publicly rejected claims that he visited the Venezuelan Embassy or applied for a visa to travel to Venezuela, describing the allegations as baseless and politically motivated attacks against him and his family.

In a statement released on August 12, Mohamed said the accusations are part of a smear campaign designed to distract the public from recent corruption allegations involving the ruling PPP. “This is an attempt to divert attention from the truth and silence those exposing wrongdoing,” he said.

Mohamed challenged the Venezuelan Embassy to produce any proof of his visit or visa application, urging officials to present records or documentation to clear the matter once and for all.

He also criticized the current administration, accusing it of misusing state resources to target him and his party, the WIN party. Mohamed suggested that government officials are pressuring the Venezuelan Ambassador to spread misinformation, pointing to what he called a dangerous alliance between the Guyanese and Venezuelan governments.

“If secret meetings are taking place to fabricate lies, our territorial integrity is at risk,” Mohamed warned. “This government’s actions threaten our sovereignty and put the future of Guyana in jeopardy.”

Despite the controversy, Mohamed called on his supporters to stay focused ahead of the upcoming September 1 elections, describing the day as a critical moment for the country’s future.

“Let us not be distracted by lies but remain committed to our mission,” he said.

This statement adds fuel to an already tense political environment as Guyana heads toward elections later this year.

