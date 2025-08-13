Tuesday, August 12, 2025
HomeArticlesAZRUDDIN MOHAMED DENIES VISIT TO VENEZUELAN EMBASSY, CALLS FOR EVIDENCE
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

AZRUDDIN MOHAMED DENIES VISIT TO VENEZUELAN EMBASSY, CALLS FOR EVIDENCE

By HGPTV
0
455

GEORGETOWN,GUYANA – Presidential Candidate Azruddin Mohamed has publicly rejected claims that he visited the Venezuelan Embassy or applied for a visa to travel to Venezuela, describing the allegations as baseless and politically motivated attacks against him and his family.

In a statement released on August 12, Mohamed said the accusations are part of a smear campaign designed to distract the public from recent corruption allegations involving the ruling PPP. “This is an attempt to divert attention from the truth and silence those exposing wrongdoing,” he said.

Mohamed challenged the Venezuelan Embassy to produce any proof of his visit or visa application, urging officials to present records or documentation to clear the matter once and for all.

He also criticized the current administration, accusing it of misusing state resources to target him and his party, the WIN party. Mohamed suggested that government officials are pressuring the Venezuelan Ambassador to spread misinformation, pointing to what he called a dangerous alliance between the Guyanese and Venezuelan governments.

“If secret meetings are taking place to fabricate lies, our territorial integrity is at risk,” Mohamed warned. “This government’s actions threaten our sovereignty and put the future of Guyana in jeopardy.”

Despite the controversy, Mohamed called on his supporters to stay focused ahead of the upcoming September 1 elections, describing the day as a critical moment for the country’s future.

“Let us not be distracted by lies but remain committed to our mission,” he said.

This statement adds fuel to an already tense political environment as Guyana heads toward elections later this year.

Previous article
JAGDEO ACCUSES APNU OF RACISM TO DIVIDE AFRO-GUYANESE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

60-year-old female latest COVID-19 related death in Guyana

Goed Fortuin resident found dead after cops receive anonymous call