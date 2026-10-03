Asheanna Clarke Embraces Service, Culture And Youth Empowerment As Miss Den Amstel Emancipation Queen

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

DEN AMSTEL, WEST COAST DEMERARA — For final-year law student Asheanna Clarke, capturing the crown of Miss Den Amstel Emancipation 2026 represents far more than beauty, stage presence, and pageantry. It has become a mandate for community service, cultural preservation, and youth empowerment.

The coronation marks the beginning of Clarke’s tenure representing the historic West Coast Demerara village. As a third- and final-year Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) student, she has dedicated her platform—“Education: The Language of Liberation”—to dismantling the invisible barriers holding back the potential of young people in her community.

Clarke’s victory follows significant scheduling changes after the MV Barima disaster shifted the original date of the Miss Den Amstel Emancipation Pageant. Despite the postponement, Clarke maintained her rigorous preparation, balancing her university coursework with the demands of competition.

The Pillar of Discipline: Balancing Legal Studies and Competition

Preparing for the pageant proved to be an exercise in endurance and mental resilience. Balancing the demands of final-year law studies alongside intense evening rehearsals tested Clarke’s focus:

Overcoming Self-Doubt: Clarke acknowledged that the journey included moments of exhaustion, and staying committed required willpower and mental resolve.

Clarke acknowledged that the journey included moments of exhaustion, and staying committed required willpower and mental resolve. The Role of Personal Discipline: Rather than relying solely on motivation, she credited internal discipline as the single factor that carried her across the finish line to secure the crown.

Rather than relying solely on motivation, she credited internal discipline as the single factor that carried her across the finish line to secure the crown. Community and Faith Support Systems: Clarke emphasized that her immediate family, community elders, and local church Bible study group sustained her success by providing moral guidance throughout her training.

“I serve as a reminder to young African boys and girls that when they believe in something and they put their mind to it, they can achieve it,” Clarke affirmed.

“One of my major challenges was having the strength to remain disciplined. Some instances I didn’t want to show up to practice, and I didn’t feel like putting in the work, but having that discipline to continue is what got me here today.”

“I had my family. I had members of my community, my Bible study group, who supported, who encouraged me, and yes, that’s how I overcame most of my challenges.”

Dismantling ‘Invisible Barriers’: A Call to Nurture Youth Potential

As Miss Den Amstel Emancipation 2026, Clarke is directing her advocacy toward grassroots skill-building and educational mentorship:

Tackling Latent Potential: Clarke plans to roll out community-level initiatives designed to address the psychological and economic hurdles that limit the horizons of coastal youth.

Clarke plans to roll out community-level initiatives designed to address the psychological and economic hurdles that limit the horizons of coastal youth. Nurturing Community Talent: Her agenda emphasizes that every young boy and girl has inherent purpose, needing only committed mentors and institutional structures to turn that talent into academic or vocational success.

“I want to develop the skills of our youth because everyone has a purpose. Everyone has a talent. They need somebody to nurture that talent. That’s what I want to focus on,” the newly crowned queen concluded.

With the crown now secured, Clarke plans to leverage her legal training and community title to host youth workshops, mentorship circles, and academic clinics across Den Amstel and neighboring West Coast Demerara districts throughout her reign.

Production Notes & Media References

During the broadcast package reported by Antonio Dey, specific background instrumental selections were utilized to complement the storytelling and cultural themes:

Background Audio Track 1: Production featured the official instrumental version of “Calm Down” by Rema (produced by Littlethegr8) under Clarke’s reflections on youth resilience: Rema – Calm Down (Official Instrumental)

Production featured the official instrumental version of “Calm Down” by Rema (produced by Littlethegr8) under Clarke’s reflections on youth resilience: Rema – Calm Down (Official Instrumental) Background Audio Track 2 / Tag Out: The feature wrapped with the instrumental rendition of “Emiliana” by CKay: CKay – Emiliana (Instrumental Version)