ARMY ON STANDBY? GECOM SHORTAGE OF PRESIDING OFFICERS SPARKS FEARS AHEAD OF ELECTIONS

Georgetown, Guyana – August 29, 2025 – Guyana’s elections could see an unprecedented military role at the ballot box, after Elections Commission (GECOM) Commissioner Vincent Alexander revealed that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) may be tapped to fill presiding officer posts left vacant just days before the September 1 polls.

In an interview with Guyana Standard, Alexander confirmed that a significant number of individuals who were initially offered the positions have declined to serve, creating gaps in one of the most sensitive functions of Election Day.

The presiding officer is not merely a supervisor, the role carries responsibility for managing ballots, overseeing polling station procedures, and enforcing delicate rules such as the ban on mobile phone use inside voting stations. Alexander warned that soldiers, though disciplined, are not trained for such electoral duties.

“If they are not properly trained, you’re going to have problems,” he cautioned. The Commissioner also linked the shortage to the country’s strict electoral laws, which impose fines of up to GYD $10 million for mistakes, even if made without intent. He suggested that this heavy liability has discouraged civilians from accepting the job, and warned that inserting untrained military personnel could lead to errors with serious legal and political consequences.

The potential deployment of army officers at polling stations raises sharp questions about the credibility of the process. Election observers have long warned against blurring the line between civilian election management and state security forces, arguing that such measures could undermine voter confidence.

With the clock ticking toward September 1, the shortage underscores the logistical pressures facing GECOM and fuels uncertainty about whether the Commission can ensure both a smooth and credible vote.

