HomeArticlesGDF TEAM DEPLOYED AFTER MISSING AIRCRAFT LOCATED ON MADHIA-IMBAIMADAI ROUTE
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GDF TEAM DEPLOYED AFTER MISSING AIRCRAFT LOCATED ON MADHIA-IMBAIMADAI ROUTE

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – A missing aircraft operating along the Madhia to Imbaimadai route has been located, and a Guyana Defence Force rescue team is now being dispatched to the area as authorities move to verify the situation on the ground. The incident has triggered an active emergency response, with the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority confirming that the aircraft failed to report its arrival after departing Madhia on Friday morning.

According to the GCAA, the aircraft involved is a Cessna 208, registration 8R-YAC, operated by Air Services Limited. It departed Madhia at 08:10h with one person on board and was expected to arrive in Imbaimadai at 08:40h. However, when the aircraft failed to report arrival, a flight progress check was initiated at 08:44h, prompting concern and the start of response efforts.

Authorities said weather conditions in the area at the time included heavy rainfall and reduced visibility, factors that may have complicated the flight and the search operation. As efforts intensified, a suspected crash site was visually identified and later confirmed by two Trans Guyana Airways Cessna Caravans and a Britten-Norman Islander that were involved in the search.

With the aircraft now located, the focus has shifted to reaching the site and determining the full circumstances of what occurred. The GCAA said a Guyana Defence Force rescue team, including special forces and medical personnel, is being dispatched to the area to carry out the next phase of the operation. That deployment signals the seriousness of the response as authorities work to access the location and assess conditions on the ground.

Officials have stressed that the situation remains active and that all information available at this stage is preliminary, pending on-site verification. More details are expected as the rescue team reaches the area and authorities are able to confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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