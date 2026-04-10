COURTS OPENING IN VREED-EN-HOOP REFLECTS REGION THREE’S GROWING BUSINESS POTENTIAL

HGP Nightly News – Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues says the opening of the new Courts Guyana branch in Vreed-en-Hoop is a strong signal of confidence in Guyana’s economy and in the growing opportunities being created for private investment across the country. Delivering the feature address at the opening, Rodrigues said the company’s continued expansion in Guyana sends “a clear message” about its confidence in the country’s development path and the commercial possibilities now emerging, particularly in Region Three.

“This confidence is not by chance,” the minister said, as she pointed to what she described as the result of “deliberate policies, strategic investments, and a clear vision for national development.” Rodrigues said Region Three in particular has been undergoing major transformation, with infrastructure improvements helping to make the area more attractive for businesses looking to expand. She highlighted the impact of the new Demerara River bridge, saying Government is “improving connectivity in ways that directly benefit both citizens and businesses.”

According to Rodrigues, easier, faster and more efficient travel is not only improving the daily lives of residents, but also creating “an enabling environment for commercial expansion.” In her view, those improvements are helping to make areas along the West Coast Demerara corridor more attractive to investors. She said this is exactly the kind of environment that encourages companies such as Unicomer, the parent company of Courts, to strengthen their footprint and invest further in communities outside of Georgetown.

The minister also used the occasion to speak about Government’s wider support for entrepreneurship and small business development. She noted that her ministry recently concluded its first community business clinic in Region Three to deliver support services directly to small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. At the same time, she said there is still more work to be done in supporting local manufacturing. “We definitely need to sit down and have that conversation about how we can support harder support and normal manufacturing sector,” Rodrigues said, while also stressing the need to create “new markets and platforms” for local producers to sell their goods.

Turning specifically to the opening of the Courts branch, Rodrigues said the occasion represents much more than the expansion of a retail brand. “Today’s opening represents far more than the expansion of a retail brand,” she said. “It marks the transformation of this space into a modern, full-service store, bringing an enhanced and expanded retail experience to the region.” She added that this is “exactly the kind of progress we want to see,” with spaces being revitalised, businesses growing and communities benefiting from better access to goods and services.

Rodrigues said the new location delivers “convenience, variety, and innovation” and reflects “a clear understanding of the needs of modern consumers.” In her remarks, she said the branch brings essential services closer to the people and helps to raise the standard of retail in the region. She also linked the investment to Government’s broader development strategy, saying it has been deliberate in ensuring that opportunities are not confined to one area, but are instead extended to communities across the country.

According to the minister, investments like this play an important role in that wider national vision because they create employment, expand access and stimulate economic activity beyond the walls of the business itself. “This is how we build strong, resilient local communities,” she said, framing the opening as part of a broader story about community growth and economic development. In that sense, Rodrigues said the expansion of Courts in Region Three is an example of how private sector investment can complement national development goals.

She also stressed that business growth must go hand in hand with proper consumer protection and standards. As more businesses expand, Rodrigues said it is important that consumers are protected and that the goods and services being offered meet established standards. In that regard, she pointed to the role of the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission and the Guyana National Bureau of Standards in safeguarding consumer rights, promoting fair trade and ensuring quality and compliance across the marketplace.

Equally important, the minister said, is corporate social responsibility. She praised Courts for what she described as its consistent commitment to giving back to the communities it serves, including through initiatives such as its annual Christmas tree light-up. “This kind of corporate social responsibility matters,” Rodrigues said. “It reflects a business that is not only focused on profit, but also on people and community development.” She added that this makes Courts “an ideal partner in our national growth story.”

As Guyana continues to develop, Rodrigues said expectations are also rising for better service, accessibility and quality. “We want our citizens to enjoy world class offerings right here at home,” she said, while adding that communities like Vreed-en-Hoop and the wider West Coast Demerara should benefit from the same level of service and opportunity as anywhere else in the country. Her remarks positioned the opening not simply as a retail expansion, but as part of the wider transformation now taking place in Region Three and across Guyana.

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