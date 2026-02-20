GTU SLAMS NEW PROMOTION CRITERIA, SAYS IT IS A “DIRECT ATTACK ON TEACHERS”

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) has launched a scathing critique of the newly published 2026 Senior Promotion criteria, with Union President Coretta McDonald warning that the new framework could trigger “chaos” within the nation’s school leadership. During a press conference on Thursday, February 19, 2026, the union described the shift as a move that devalues decades of classroom experience in favor of purely academic qualifications.

The controversy marks yet another chapter in the strained relationship between the union and the Ministry of Education, with the GTU claiming they were bypassed in the decision-making process.

The Impact of the New Model: A Massive Reduction in Experience Value

The core of the GTU’s anger lies in how “experience points” are calculated under the 2026 model compared to the previous system. Previously, trained service attracted two points per year, meaning a teacher with 15 years of experience would have accumulated 30 points. Under the new 2026 criteria, that same 15-year period yields just 3 points, representing a ten-fold reduction in value.

President McDonald pointed out that this change effectively strips veteran educators of their competitive edge for senior administrative positions, such as Headmaster or Headmistress, while shifting the entire focus toward academic degrees.

Concerns Over “Inexperienced” Leadership

The GTU argues that by placing disproportionate weight on degrees—specifically those obtained through the GOAL (Guyana Online Academy of Learning) scholarship program—the Ministry is fast-tracking younger teachers into senior roles.

McDonald warned that pushing teachers without significant on-the-ground experience into senior administrative roles will weaken school stability. Academics vs. Execution: The union contends that while degrees are valuable, they do not replace the conflict resolution, community management, and pedagogical skills honed over decades in the classroom.

Procedural Bypass: “The Ministry has been Mute”

Beyond the points system, the GTU is raising red flags over how the vacancy list and the criteria were developed.

McDonald revealed that the union has written to the Chief Education Officer (CEO) repeatedly since last year requesting a formal meeting, but those requests have been met with silence.

McDonald revealed that the union has written to the Chief Education Officer (CEO) repeatedly since last year requesting a formal meeting, but those requests have been met with silence. Legal Precedent: The President reminded the public that a similar attempt to change criteria a few years ago led to the GTU taking the Ministry to court—a move she hinted could be repeated if the current criteria are not reviewed.

GTU’S Demands

The Union is calling for:

Immediate Engagement: An urgent meeting with the Ministry to review the experience point allocation. A Transparent Approach: A return to the consultative process for compiling vacancy listings. Balanced Evaluation: A promotion system that respects both academic advancement and professional longevity.

“This criteria… is directly an attack on our teachers. It will prevent many, many teachers across this country from gaining promotions simply because the Ministry is putting all of its weight on academics,” Coretta McDonald stated.

