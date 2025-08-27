ALP LAUNCHES “BLUEPRINT FOR PROSPERITY” A ROAD MAP TO TRANSFORMATION

ALP Launches “Blueprint for Prosperity” Manifesto

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Simona Brooms, a former government minister and now leader of the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP), unveiled her party’s manifesto on Tuesday under the theme “Blueprint for Prosperity.”

Introduced to the podium by her daughter, Brooms delivered an emotional address pledging that the ALP’s plan will ensure citizens gain access to their economic wealth and freedoms — rights she said must be treated as birthrights, not gifts from government.

She emphasized that too many talented and qualified young people are excluded from opportunities and vowed that this must change under her leadership.

“Hopelessness surrounds our young people. Lack of opportunities. That must happen no more,” Brooms declared.

The manifesto proposes a realistic agenda focused on empowering communities, ensuring that public systems function effectively, and providing every citizen with the resources to lead a quality life.

On education, Brooms pledged that university and technical institutes must be accessible in every region, allowing students to pursue higher learning closer to home. She also promised incentives for youth, announcing a plan to allocate $100,000 over five years to support their academic pursuits.

Brooms stressed that Guyana’s rapid oil and gas growth must benefit all citizens. To this end, the ALP intends to establish a legislated citizens’ oil dividend program, distributing a portion of oil revenues directly to the people.

